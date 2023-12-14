Every student at north Phoenix school to receive new pair of shoes this Christmas

PHOENIX — Every student at Village Meadows Elementary School in north Phoenix received a brand new pair of shoes this Wednesday as an early Christmas gift.

All 350 students at the school near 19th Avenue and Union Hills Drive got either a fresh pair of Nikes or Vans thanks to Crossroads Church.

They were given out in a pop-up shop-style event, where kids were able to try on the shoes and get the size that fit them.

Principal Melissa Weinman said for starters, the shoes help kids do what kids do best.

“To see them jumping around and say, I can jump now or I can run, my feet don’t hurt, it’s those little things that make me appreciate life a little more,” she said.

Principal Weinman said nearly 90% of the students at this school are on a free and reduced lunch.

She said the pairs the children received on Wednesday could likely be their only pair for the entire school year.

Part of the goal in all this – is when these kids look down at their feet, they’re reminded someone cares.

“For our students, it gives them that boost of confidence and for me it lets me know all my hard work is paying off,” she added.

Learn more about this special event in the video above.