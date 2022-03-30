Watch
Devin Booker buys Girl Scout cookies for female workers at the Footprint Center

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker bought hundreds of boxes of Girl Scout cookies while securing a couple of lifelong fans in the process!
Posted at 5:56 PM, Mar 29, 2022
The All-Star NBA guard surprised the two youngsters over FaceTime while they were doing a photoshoot with the cookies outside of the Footprint Center.

Booker purchased every box that they had with one caveat; deliver them to the female workers at the stadium in honor of Woman’s History Month.

To see the heartwarming interaction, watch the video in the player above.

