Dean Cain co-stars in move with Valley 12-year-old who wrote the film

SURPRISE, AZ — Eighteen months ago, 12-year-old Ellie Mae Smith was playing a small role in a big faith-based film when an on-set conversation with the man most of us know as Superman lead to a life-changing opportunity.

"That movie is called Miracle at Manchester. It's about a young man battling cancer and how the power of a miracle can save him," Smith, who is from Surprise, told ABC15.

Little did she know, a real-life miracle would happen when she shared her idea for a movie with actor Dean Cain. It happened while they were taking a break on set.

"It's about a little girl named Hope who is diagnosed with a rare blood disease. The family's faith is tested as they all fight for answers to keep her alive," Smith shared.

Cain read her script right then and there and called the President of JC Films, Jason Campbell.

"Jason contacted me. He wanted me to write more. I ended up with a 75-page, full-feature film."

