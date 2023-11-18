Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Community rallies around 8-year-old celebrating being seizure-free

A Gilbert mom’s post to a local Facebook group has led to an outpouring of love for an 8-year-old celebrating being six months seizure-free.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 22:17:19-05

GILBERT — A Gilbert mom’s post to a local Facebook group has led to an outpouring of love for an 8-year-old celebrating being six months seizure-free.

Hunter Harris was diagnosed with Epilepsy at age four and had been experiencing up to eighty seizures a day. Doctors at Phoenix Children’s recently determined why and how to stop them, but it required brain surgery. Since that surgery, Hunter hasn’t had a single seizure.

That’s when his family decided to throw him a party to celebrate the milestone. Hunter’s mom, Sandra, reached out to a Facebook group in hopes of renting a bounce house and a few other items for the party. The community certainly delivered and didn't let the family pay a dime.

Watch the video above to see the community's abundance of generosity.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo