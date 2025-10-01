Community hero marks 1,000 volunteer shifts at St. Mary’s Food Bank

PHOENIX — At St. Mary’s Food Bank, one longtime volunteer just hit a milestone worth celebrating.

Roger Wendt recently completed his 1,000th volunteer shift — marked with balloons, a “1K” cake, and plenty of gratitude.

But he didn’t stop there.

To honor the milestone, Wendt also donated $1,000 of his own money back to the food bank.

For decades, St. Mary’s has relied on volunteers like Wendt to help provide meals to Arizonans in need. Every hour given, every box packed, and every smile shared makes a difference.

Now, St. Mary’s is inviting more community members to step forward and be part of that mission. Volunteers are needed daily to sort donations, pack emergency food boxes, and distribute meals to families.

You can sign up directly through St. Mary's Food Bank here.