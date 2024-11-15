Children's Cancer Network spreading holiday cheer with 'Santa's Workshop'

The Children's Cancer Network is spreading holiday cheer with their new "Santa's Workshop"—a pop-up shop designed to lift the spirits of families facing the unimaginable.

The store offers parents of children battling cancer a chance to shop for Christmas, completely free of charge, allowing them to pick out toys and gifts for the holidays.

It’s a simple yet powerful gesture, aiming to ease the financial and emotional burden during a difficult time, so parents can focus on what matters most: their children.

For families like Heather Heineke’s, it offers a chance to create special memories during a difficult time. Heineke, shopping for her son Maverick, carefully selected toys in memory of his late younger brother, Axle.

“That’s another reason I love this organization. Even though my cancer fighter isn’t here anymore, they still support my family,” she said. Her son, Axle, battled cancer to the end, and though he lost his fight, his spirit lives on every time they walk through the doors.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went through the shop Friday with a few families, seeing just how much of a difference something like this makes in their lives. Watch the full story in the player above.

For more on the Children's Cancer Network, click here.

The shop will be open November 14 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.