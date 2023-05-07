Children in DCS get haircuts, photos as they await adoption

PHOENIX — About 11,000 Arizona kids are currently in the child welfare system, some of them, ready to be adopted.

On Saturday, the Arizona Department of Child Safety held its “Heart Gallery” event, where they help kids get haircuts, give them some new clothes and take some professional photos for them.

Kids and adults swarmed the Hall of Flame Museum, which hosted the event. Though some enjoyed the sights and history of firefighters and the industry, some did much more than that. They dressed up in what looked like firefighter gear and had some pictures taken.

“It’s pretty fun that people would do that for people. I like how it’s nice and you don’t have to do much. It’s great to experience it,” said Santina Gamboa-Chipo, a 13-year-old who is ready to be adopted.

The pictures taken on Saturday go onto the Children’s Heart Gallery website, letting families who are ready to adopt to see all the kids who are ready to find a permanent home.

“We have some children that’ve been in the child welfare system for many years. Particularly when kids come into the child welfare system at an early age and now they’re getting into their teen years, we want to do all we can to find them loving and supportive permanent homes,” said David Lujan, the director of AZ DCS.

Those who are looking to adopt also came by the event and also volunteered.

“It’s hard to imagine some of these kids who’ve gone through so much, what they’re going to be like. When you do events like this, you see they’re just kids. They’re so sweet. They have such big personalities,” said Felicia Campbell, who’s looking to adopt.

