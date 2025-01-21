Chandler woman helping other seniors discover talent, creativity through art

CHANDLER, AZ — An East Valley woman is proving it’s never too late to create—and to inspire.

Self-taught watercolorist 85-year-old Carole Masuhr has turned her passion for painting into a mission to uplift her neighbors at The Park at Copper Creek independent living community in Chandler.

For more than two years, she’s been hosting art classes, helping fellow seniors discover their hidden talents and the joy of creativity.

Scientific studies show that hobbies like painting can boost mental health, reduce loneliness, and foster social connections—something Carole sees firsthand every time a neighbor creates their first masterpiece.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom is showcasing Carole’s incredible spirit, her vibrant artwork, and the way she’s building a community.