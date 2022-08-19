Chandler teen spends summer performing on Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman

CHANDLER, AZ — “Half the time it didn’t even feel like work because you’re with people you love so much,” said JT Church.

JT Church is a star on the rise. The 16-year-old from Chandler has spent the last several months performing on Broadway as part of the ensemble cast of “The Music Man,” staring Hugh Jackman.

“This is [the kind] of show where the seats are packed every night and the audience is roaring and excited to see you,” said JT.

JT seems to have been destined for the moment, telling ABC15 he’s had the itch to dance since he was just five years old.

“So, they signed me up for my first dance class which is like one hour a week, like Jazz, Boogie Fever, that’s what it was called,” said JT.

From Boogie Fever to the bright lights of “So You Think You Can Dance Season 13” where he placed runner-up as a 10-year-old. His talents quickly caught the attention of big names in the business.

“That’s where I really met a lot of choreographers that I work with today including Warren Carlisle who was the choreographer of the show, The Music Man,” said JT.

As you can imagine, juggling school and his blossoming career can be challenging. The Former Perry High School Student now attends Chandler Online Academy, giving him the flexibility to chase after his blossoming career.

“I’ve had to sometimes bring it to the theater to get something done that’s due that day,” said JT.

So, what was it like working alongside a star like Jackman? Apparently not as intimidating as you’d think.

“He is amazing, he is a non-stop worker, he is such a great leader, and he’s so caring and kind and humble,” said JT. “Just talking to him I don’t really see like oh big star, big movie star Hugh Jackman, I just see my friend Hugh.”

It's a trait JT’s Perry High dance teacher sees in him too.

“He knows that he has this level of success, but he doesn’t ever let that interfere with his relationships with people, and the community that he’s building,” said Fara Sadler.

Nothing showed that more than the reception he received from fellow dancers Thursday following his months-long absence living out his dreams, immediately engulfed in a massive hug that even came with the shedding of a few tears.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Broadway and so the fact that I was able to achieve this at this age is insane,” said JT.