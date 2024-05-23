Chandler student wins Arizona's 2024 Doodle for Google contest, in the running for national contest

CHANDLER, AZ — Joanna Hu, an Arizona College Prep Middle School student, is this year’s Doodle for Google winner from our state!

This year’s drawing prompt was “My wish for the next 25 years…” and tens of thousands of students from across the country got to doodling!

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Chandler’s Hu created an image that speaks to its title - “From Gray to Green” - that starts with smoggy, polluted skies to a bright, green landscape with renewable energy sources.

Hu wrote: “My wish for the next 25 years is to use renewable energy in place of fossil fuels. The skies are so polluted you can't see the stars. The G represents a smoggy city while the E represents a clean environment. So, join me on a 25-year journey from start to finish, from gray to green.”

Hu is in the running to be the national winner of the contest. Voting is open through June 4. You can check out all of the submissions, see Hu's design in the "Grades 6-7 section," and vote here.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with last year's Arizona winner of the doodling contest, which had the prompt of "I'm grateful for...," — hear from that young artist here.