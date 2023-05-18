Arizona fifth-grader selected as 'Doodle 4 Google 2023' state winner

PHOENIX — An Arizona girl's "Worlds of Gratitude" is giving her plenty of reasons to be thankful.

Paloma Urban's artwork was named the 'Doodle 4 Google 2023' Arizona winner.

The annual contest put on by Google's theme this year was "I'm grateful for...," and Urban's drawing "Worlds of Gratitude" express how she's grateful for the real world and her imaginary world.

The fifth-grader's doodle description is: "I am grateful to experience two worlds: reality and my imagination. I am grateful that in reality I am guided by my friends, my cat Oreo and nature around me. In my imagination, I am grateful that I can explore the creative ideas in my mind.”

Urban's doodle is now in the voting round stage that will select the top 5 finalists. The public can vote from May 18 - May 25.

If Urban's drawing makes the Top 5, Google judges will then pick the national winner. Urban would be in the running for a $30,000 scholarship and for her drawing to run on Google's website for 24 hours. Urban's school would also receive a $50,000 technology package.