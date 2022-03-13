Celebrity Fight Night returns to the Valley!

PHOENIX — After three years, Gateway Celebrity Fight Night is back in the Valley and better than ever!

The last time the stars came out to the JW Marriot Desert Ridge was in 2019; the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 like so many other events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, the stars were shining bright, fighting for a new cause - Gateway for Cancer Research.

Country music legend Reba McEntire served as emcee with Pitbull, CeeLo Green, and more hitting the stage and lending their musical talents to the evening.

Other stars like Valley native Jordin Sparks, ABC Daytime star and cancer survivor Cameron Mathison, legendary actress Bo Derek, former Suns star Tom Chambers, American Idol alum and recording artist Katherine McPhee, and music legend David Foster, who has helped bring this event to the life in the Valley year after year.

Before switching to cancer research, money raised benefited The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.

For more information, head to the Celebrity Fight Night website.