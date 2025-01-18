Watch Now
Celebrating Rose DeFer, a lifelong educator at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School

She has dedicated decades of her life to the school and its students
Posted

PHOENIX — Rose DeFer has spent more than three decades making a difference in the lives of students at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School in Phoenix.

DeFer started at St. Vincent de Paul as a primary education student. Since then, her roles at the school have included administrator, teacher, school photographer, head of fundraising, and drama club teacher. Three of her daughters even attended the school. Soon, the title of "retiree from" will be added to the list.

Multiple people reached out to ABC15 urging us to showcase and celebrate DeFer's accomplishments and dedication over the years.

The school even highlights DeFer on its website.

On Friday, ABC15's Cameron Polom caught up with DeFer, her colleagues, friends, and students to learn more about this extraordinary lifelong educator. Watch the full story in the player above.

