'Bingo for veterans' program a hit thanks to Valley teen who started nonprofit

While Jay Jhaver’s mind is on his second day of school as a junior at Hamilton High School, his heart remains with the veterans he’s become so dedicated to serving.

“If we can’t give back to them, then who can we really give back to,” said Jhaver.

Two years ago, Jhaver started the nonprofit Teens4Vets. There, he does anything from getting his hands dirty alongside Habitat for Humanity by building homes for soldiers to hosting an event that’s become a fan favorite inside US Vets in Phoenix.

“Oh man when they say bingo, I’m like, 'Yeah what time, come get me,'” said Ernie Verrue.

Verrue is one of 187 veterans battling homelessness who are now provided refuge at US Vets.

“These are all the rooms where we house everybody. This used to be an old motel,” said Josh Young.

Young says the motel is now helping the men and women who served get back on their feet and into the fight for their future. The organization offers career support, counseling, and housing. He says when Jhaver drops by with his volunteers, bingo cards in hand, the residents come running.

“They love it, they absolutely love it whenever bingo comes to town,” said Young.

Jhaver didn’t just want to host a game but deliver some very impactful prizes too. Things like coffee makers, laptops, bed sheets and more. All are purchased with donations he raises throughout the year.

“It was stuff we could use in everyday life,” said Verrue.

“This is my nice bike that I won,” said Torkawase Robinson, showing off her prize.

The former combat medic says that prize meant reliable transportation for work and life.

“It might not seem like much but for a homeless veteran, it’s something you can call your own,” said Robinson.

“It’s a simple game that can mean so much to these people who are struggling,” said Jhaver. “Homelessness is a serious problem for these veterans, and we have to do everything we can to prevent that.”

It also gives Jhaver a chance to really listen to their stories, forming a real connection that certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.

“I wish a lot of kids were like him,” said Verrue.

Jhaver says he’ll keep showing up but, in the meantime, he continues to grow his nonprofit to eventually make an even broader impact across the nation.

“It’s definitely the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done,” said Jhaver.