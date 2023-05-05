Big-hearted dog dad pulls woman from burning house

A woman has a big-hearted neighbor to thank after he pulled her from a burning home near 43rd and Glendale avenues overnight.

Under his care, Paul Campbell's six furry family members are living a life a lot better than how he found them.

He works with an organization called HARTT that humanely rescues dogs off the street to find them better homes.

After a relationship, he discovered he has a big heart for one of the smallest breeds.

“She said ‘Can I get a chihuahua?’ I said Chihuahua? no way. And that was about eight chihuahua’s ago and I’m a chihuahua guy now,” he said.

Campbell and his furry posse were coming home from a late night at the dog park on Thursday. He takes them to the park before bed every night.

On his way back, Campbell stopped when he saw a house on fire. The blaze was billowing out of windows.

Before he moved to the Valley, Campbell was a Seattle Firefighter for 14 years.

So after he called 911, he said he “Kicked in the door and got down on my hands and knees, and got pressed out by the heat and the smoke.”

The former firefighter said he then broke through two windows looking for anybody who may be inside before he found a woman lying unconscious in the garage.

“A young guy from the neighborhood and I, together we pulled her out,” he said.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation.

Phoenix fire officials said she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

What is clear about the dog dad and fearless former firefighter, is that his big heart of his knows no bounds.

“I don’t know, I guess I’m just lucky. I’m just lucky I feel that way,” he said.

While in Seattle, Campbell was recognized for helping visitors in town who had their car stolen. Today, he spends some of his time volunteering with several animal rescue organizations.

