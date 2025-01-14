Barbershops, salons become mental health hubs in Tempe, Chandler

EAST VALLEY, AZ — Barbershops and salons have always been places where conversations flow and connections grow. Now, a new program in Tempe and Chandler is turning those trusted spaces into hubs for mental health advocacy.

At Borrosos Barber Studio in Tempe, Diego Vizcarra Lillywhite is known for more than just his sharp haircuts.

“This is a place of comfort, this is a place where people can be themselves,” Vizcarra Lillywhite said.

For six years, Manny Alcaraz has trusted his barber with more than just his hair.

“I see him as my personal therapist,” Alcaraz said. “Not only am I getting the best cut that I could possibly get. I also feel really good when I leave, not just physically but mentally.”

It’s this unique bond that Tempe and Chandler officials are leveraging through a partnership with The Confess Project, a national organization offering mental health advocacy training to barbers and stylists through their Beyond the Shop initiative.

“We start talking about our life, our holidays, upcoming birthday parties, a family dynamic—we just open up,” said Niki Tapia, a community engagement specialist with the City of Chandler.

The free training, scheduled for February 3 at the Tempe EnVision Center, will teach hair professionals how to identify someone in crisis and connect them with resources.

“A full day of mental health advocacy training includes active listening and reflection, but more importantly, the ability to know where to refer someone,” said Tim Burch, Tempe’s community health director.

“With this training, I will definitely be able to at least have a good sense of how to go about having those conversations and where to direct individuals in need, to get help,” Vizcarra Lillywhite said.

He will join more than 4,000 hair professionals nationwide who are transforming their chairs into safe spaces for mental health support—helping clients feel better inside and out.