Athlete turned artist inspires Valley high school students

PHOENIX — Camelback High School students got firsthand instruction from the creative mind behind well-known murals across the U.S.

With some blank plywood as a canvas and a crate full of spray paint, artist Giovannie recruited the help of those aged 18 and younger to create abstract street art, soon to be on display at the Phoenix Art Museum.

The piece is the latest of Giovannie’s that will live in a high-traffic area.

His wide-ranging and lifelike murals of athletes, social justice icons and musicians can be found across the Valley and in other major cities like Miami, Denver and his hometown of Los Angeles.

One look and some think he’s been an artist his whole life, but before he saw spray paint as a utensil - he played football for Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University.

Once he left his cleats for the canvas, he taught himself how to be an artist.

“No matter what you do, have fun. And secondly, have faith in yourself. You can do whatever you put your mind to. One of my favorite slogans is ‘You create you.’ I created this lifestyle, I was a football player before this,” he said.

His influence instantly stuck with the most impressionable.

We found out it’s a local community artist, we were like, wow, we get to paint with him,” said senior, Diego Chavez

“He has a lot of motivation and power to push and do so many things, and I want to take that away from today,” said art student, Cameron Barraza

The mural will premiere to the public on May 28 during PhxArt Family Funday at the Phoenix Art Museum, a free-access day made possible through the Men’s Arts Council, MAC.

The project was funded by MAC who received a $1 Million Grant to fund new education and engagement initiatives.

“Our hope is that through Giovannie’s infectious personality and his incredible artwork, that our youth will be inspired to find their own artistic passion. We are very lucky to have a talent like Giovannie here in the Phoenix metro area and are thankful that the Museum supports this effort,” said Joel Coen, president of the Men’s Arts Council.

For the athlete turned artist, his story shows life can always become a blank canvas.

“Life has it’s twists and turns, we can always find ourselves someplace else, doing something amazing,” said Giovannie.