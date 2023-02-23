ASU student's apparel line grows beyond the Valley

TEMPE, AZ — From the beach to the boardroom, an Arizona State University student found a way to turn her passion for volleyball into a lifestyle apparel company.

"I love being able to work with customers every day,” said Kate Fitzgerald.

The 20-year-old ASU junior says she found by combining passions, that you never have to work a day in your life - if you love what you're doing.

"How far can we go really, the sky is the limit,” she said.

Fitzgerald's story starts on the sand.

As a walk-on beach volleyball player for the Sun Devils, she wanted to serve up a clothing line for the active lifestyle of a volleyball player, away from the net.

"A cute lifestyle brand to represent your passion for it off the court,” said Kate.

In the summer of 2021, a major NCAA policy change allowed college athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness.

Fitzgerald took mock-ups of her apparel to ASU's version of Shark Tank called Venture Devils.

That resulted in her holding a big check with lots of zeros. Fast forward a few months, and her company VB America has taken off.

She says additional grant funding has amounted to upwards of $30,000.

Professional volleyball athletes like Tory Field have been seen sporting her threads at major events.

The company has also been able secure collegiate licensing to make apparel for the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, the University of Southern California, and of course, there's a front-and-center spot for VBAmerica in Sparky's Stadium Shop at Arizona State University.

“There were mannequins all over the store wearing the gear, I started crying with my dad. I was like, I can't believe this is real. I’m tearing up now,” she said.

The quick success led this nursing major to add a minor in business.

She tells ABC15 she hopes to focus on her apparel line full-time after she graduates next year.

The moment she realized she may be onto something was at a pop-up shop at the Footprint Center during a volleyball tournament.

She said she made $6,000 in sales and nearly sold out of everything.

“Little girls wanting to try on the shirts and show it off to their family is exactly what makes me think, this is incredible. These girls, I’m making them feel happy. I'm making them feel confident and comfortable with what they're wearing and showing their love for the sport at the same time,” she said.