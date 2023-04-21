Arizona's top blood donors honored for their 'philanthropic arm'

A group of donors will be honored at the Diamondbacks game on Friday for giving blood hundreds of times throughout their life. One of them could be considered "The Big Unit" of giving lifesaving blood products.

“When I was a child, my parents would have to take me kicking and screaming to the doctor’s office,” said Bob Emmelkamp.

For those who know Emmelkamp today, it may be a little strange to think that he used to be afraid of needles. Now, the 63-year-old can’t seem to stay away from them

“They like you to eat salty things afterward (donating), but I like the cookies,” he said with a smile.

Every other Wednesday since 1986, Emmelkamp has rolled up his sleeve and donated blood platelets, which can take up to two hours.

“It’s amazing to know you can do something so simple, and save a life,” he said.

With a shelf life of less than a week, platelets are essential to surviving surgeries like organ transplants, chronic diseases, as well as fighting cancer during chemo treatment.

“Without people like Bob, they just wouldn’t be alive,” said Sue Thew of Vitalant.

Emmelkamp is among the top 10 blood donors in Arizona, with more than 500 trips where he left with a band-aid on his inner arm.

In his lifetime, he’s donated 63 gallons of blood products. That’s approximately the amount of a large wine barrel or enough to fill the tank of a Ford Expedition twice.

When asked if it’s safe to donate as regularly as Emmelkamp does, Thew said “absolutely.”

She explained a platelet donation is a different process where red blood cells are separated and then given back to the donor. The 10 times the amount of platelets are extracted during this process than in a traditional blood donation.

“I’ve probably saved, hundreds if not thousands of lives,” said Emmelkamp.

Among all the great arms that have graced Chase Field, consider Emmelkamp one of them on Friday.

“I don’t know if I’m Randy Johnson quality, but my philanthropic arm has been flexed and muscled quite a bit,” said Emmelkamp.

Emmelkamp will be honored at the game, along with other blood donors who have given more than 300 times in their life.

He may be known for what’s in his arm but he wants you to know it all comes from his heart.

“It’s amazing to know that someone’s life is extended or guaranteed because I’ve given blood,” he said.