Arizona Helping Hands works to supply foster families with essentials, clothes, more

PHOENIX — “Where’d all the money go?” said Virginia Duff with a laugh.

It’s a question Virginia, a foster mother of 6, asks herself all too often.

The full-time nurse and caregiver to seniors and veterans does all she can to make ends meet.

“I mean just with the rent, electric, gas, water, credit cards, insurance, car payment... it’s expensive,” said Virginia.

The children are actually her grandchildren, all under the age of 13. Providing them the home they deserve is her only priority.

That’s when she turned to Arizona Helping Hands.

Every few months she’ll come to their Phoenix warehouse, which is packed with essentials like kids clothing, hygiene products, school supplies, books and pretty much anything else a parent may need.

“Typically, when a child leaves their home for foster care, they leave with nothing but the clothes on their back,” said Lori Calhoun with Arizona Helping Hands.

But thanks to donations from the community and the incredible teams of volunteers, they’re ready to help ease that burden.

“This is the community coming together to help these very amazing children,” said Lori.

They work to provide presents for Christmas and birthdays, and make sure every child gets a good night sleep no matter where they end up, which is a major focus as National Sleep Awareness Month is now in full swing.

“We give away brand new beds, cribs, mattresses, frames, sheets, linens, pillows, blankets, all free of charge,” said Lori.

In fact, since 2013, Arizona Helping Hands as given away more than 20,000 beds across the state. It’s a safety net that, for parents like Virginia, means the world.

“This is the place to come to, I mean they’ll help you so that your kids can have the things they need if you can’t provide them,” said Virginia.