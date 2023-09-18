Arizona group restores Volkswagen bus for charity as part of Jerome Jamboree

JEROME, AZ — A freshly restored 1976 Volkswagen bus is up for grabs during the Jerome Jamboree, which kicks off Friday, September 22.

The event culminates with the annual raffle for a VW bus restored by the Arizona Bus Club over the past year, where the proceeds help the community.

Proceeds from the raffle and the event send tens of thousands of dollars to local charities around the state.

The Jerome Jamboree features live music, activities for families and hundreds of Volkswagen buses to check out.

Check out how the group gets the bus ready for the spotlight in the video above.