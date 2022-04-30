Arizona dog rescue shelter in need of rescuing itself

MARICOPA — Arf-anage Dog Rescue in Maricopa needs help from the community to keep from shutting down.

The dog rescue houses more than 100 dogs coming from Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas. Many are waiting to find their forever home, according to founder Cathy Rowe.

"When I was a kid, people would say that I have a way with animals that nobody else could touch, so I just have always loved animals," she says. "I started fostering for a rescue and from there it just blossomed into [me] starting my own rescue."

Arf-anage Dog Rescue started in North Phoenix nearly a decade ago, then briefly in Queen Creek, and eventually ending up in Maricopa.

Recently, one of the landowners wants their half of the property, which amounts to $120,000, leaving Arf-anage Dog Rescue with two options: sell the ranch, or pay it off.

So far, a little more than $10,000 has been raised.

If it can't be paid, Rowe says they would probably send the dogs to a county shelter.

"They would probably be euthanized." Rowe states. "We just want to keep our dog here and give them a life they deserve."

A GoFundMe is set-up where people can donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-dog-ranch

