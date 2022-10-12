Arizona Cardinals players inspire children at Valley Burn Center

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals defensive backs Antonio Hamilton, Byron Murphy, Jalen Thompson, Christian Matthew, and Charles Washington visited the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health Tuesday. The group spent time with children who are recovering from severe burn injuries.

Hamilton was recently treated at the Arizona Burn Center for second-degree burns that he sustained on both legs during a cooking accident at his home in August. The veteran Cardinals cornerback returned to game action on Sunday for the first time since suffering those injuries. Today he shared his story and showed his scars in hopes of inspiring the youngster to embrace their injuries in a new way.

“Be proud of your scars, this is a part of your story and now you have your unique look,” said Hamilton. “You guys are all heroes for braving through this scary situation and recovery.”

