Arizona Cardinals player launches reading club to encourage kids, teens to read

PHOENIX — An Arizona football standout known for his community outreach is inspiring teens to read this summer to keep their minds healthy while out of school with a social media book club.

Devon Kennard, a Desert Vista High School graduate, is launching his Reading with DK program to help with personal growth through reading.

“I love to read. There are books that have made a tremendous impact on me, that I’d like to share with others who might also gain from them. Also, by asking the reading community about the books that have impacted them, I’m able to learn of other great books and more about the titles that are helping our community,” said Kennard.

Kennard uses his social media platforms to select a book and encourages those reading the book to join along with him by sharing what they’re reading and learning in the book.

“I started the reading club to inspire our future leaders to continue reading, discover there is a lot to be gained from it and realize that it’s cool,” said Kennard.

Although there is no age restriction, participants of the reading club are mostly adults and teens.

DK announced on Twitter that starting June 1st, the club will read Atomic Habits by James Clear.

“This year one of the participants joining us is twelve years old. I’m excited to have him. We’re going to have a lot of fun. Knowledge and growth are for everyone,” shared Kennard.

Those interested in participating can use #ReadingWithDK on social media.