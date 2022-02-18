Arizona-born musical will make its New York debut in an off-Broadway stage

PHOENIX — For the first time ever, an Arizona-born musical will make its New York debut on an off-Broadway stage.

¡Americano! is about Tony Valdovinos, an Arizona dreamer who wanted to join the Marines but couldn't because he's undocumented.

"For me, it was shocking for my mom to tell me the truth in a moment where I was very desperate," said Valdovinos.

Since then, Valdovinos has been working in politics, helping create policies that help people including immigrants and Latinos.

When asked about the play, he said the only theater he had been to was Harkins.

"But I did understand it was my responsibility to share my story and hopefully inspire other dreamers to get involved," Valdovinos added.

"I just didn't understand the scope of what was trying to be achieved here," he said.

The musical saw record success during its run at the Phoenix Theatre Company. However, investors are hoping to reach new audiences by going to New York.

Before hitting the big stage, the show needed to come up with about $3 million.

On Thursday, Chicanos Por La Causa said it was investing about $1.7 million.

"This is an opportunity to tell our story from our perspective -- not only our dreamers but a big part of the community," said David Adame, the group's president, and CEO.

"I have been working my whole life towards this moment. Now it’s here,” said Michael Barnard, the long-time Artistic Director of The Phoenix Theatre Company who also is the show’s Director and Co-Author along with Jonathan Rosenberg and Fernanda Santos.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and our state,” he added.

Tickets to the general public went on sale on February 17 and can be purchased online.

The first performance of ¡Americano! will be March 31, coincidently on civil rights activist Cesar Chavez's birthday which is observed by CPLC as a day of service.

The show officially opens on April 21 and runs through June 19.