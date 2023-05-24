Archery becomes most popular sport at Great Hearts Arete Academy in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — At Great Hearts Arete Academy in Gilbert, archery has become the most popular sport on campus.

Started seven years ago with one child, they now have more than 100 students participating from fourth grade through high school.

Their elementary, middle and high school levels all have teams now that compete.

In fact this year, two grade levels won the NASP state championship.

All three levels then qualified at NASP nationals to compete in the NASP World Championship in South Carolina next month.

The program really hits the bullseye by the way its changed lives beyond just the competition's success.

One child with cerebral palsy has taken up the sport and gained a huge support group of friends because of it.

Another child with autism has also benefited from the program. Check out their amazing journey in the video above.