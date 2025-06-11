Ahwatukee businesses step up to help neighboring bake shop in need of unexpected help

AHWATUKEE, AZ — The owners of Ahwatukee's Frosted Bake House came to their shop near 51st Street and Elliot Road over the weekend to find that the power had been maliciously cut to their bakery.

Thousands of dollars in custom cakes and treats were on the verge of being spoiled. That is, until their neighbors at KTR Trampoline Park and Caffe Boa stepped in to provide enough fridge space for all the baked goods.

The owners say they were able to get a picture of the vandals trying to cut the power again later in the day, and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

While the investigation is ongoing, Frosted Bake House still has its neighbors to thank when the cup of sugar needed from next door came in the form of kindness.

