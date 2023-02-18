ABC15 catches up with Surprise teen who used artwork to encourage donations for Ukrainian children

SURPRISE, AZ — A Surprise teenager has uplifted Arizona through her creative art campaign, raising hundreds of dollars for children in Ukraine.

ABC15 first met 15-year-old Emma Roberson in March 2022 when she came up with the idea to use her art to help children on the other side of the world after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Although her personal campaign to give artwork to those who donate to Save the Children is over, she continues to help others while also juggling school work.

"I feel like I have been so lucky in my life, you know? I have everything I could ever need,” said Roberson.

The girl with a big heart told ABC15 she wants people to feel safe, secure, happy and loved.

Roberson’s art campaign helped raise $1,200 for Ukrainians whose worlds were turned upside-down.

"I hope they buy supplies and food. I hope they use it to help get medical care if needed. I want them to use it for blankets and clothes,” added Roberson.

Roberson has since picked up a couple of new hobbies while not necessarily putting aside her passion for graphic design. Now, the teenager is studying forensics and helping rescue animals.

"The reason why I wanted to go into forensics and stuff is to help people who don't have a voice and help them catch the bad guys,” added Roberson.

With the help of her brother, playing victim, Roberson spends a lot of time working crime scenes in her home for her forensics class at Arizona State University Preparatory Academy.

She is also putting in time at local shelters to help rescue animals.

