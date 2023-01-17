A meal to remember at St. Vincent de Paul Tuesday

PHOENIX — It was a day of blessings at St. Vincent de Paul’s Phoenix dining room. More than 800 people in need were able to receive a lunch like no other, made from high-profile chefs from around the Valley.

This was in honor of what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 81st birthday, a legend who was also a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul.

“Get’s the fire going,” said Chef Beau MacMillan with Cala Scottsdale.

MacMillian joined other renowned chefs from all over the Valley, all getting together to give back.

“It’s nourishing all of our souls and we are better humans for it,” said MacMillan.

“Look at these steaks! We’re super happy to be here and to know someone’s going to get a great meal and have a full stomach at the end of it, that’s all that matters,” added Chef Peter McQuaid, who also works with Chef MacMillan at Cala Scottsdale.

All of the chefs worked together to whip up at least 800 steaks to feed those in need.

“I’ve been doing this a few years with my dad and it’s a great way to start every year,” said Christian Guerithault who was with his dad, the chef and owner of Vincent on Camelback.

“In a few minutes, we’re going to have 1,000 people showing up for the best steak. It’s a great feeling,” added Christian’s dad, Chef Vincent Guerithault.

“We’re doing some filet mignon, some green beans, and some potatoes, mushroom sauce and hopefully everyone is going to enjoy it,” Christopher Hoffman, with St. Vincent de Paul, told ABC15.

Hoffman says this is his fourth year doing it, and it always turns out to be a very special day.

“How’s that bite?” ABC15 asked Gypsy.

“Mmm, mmm, mmmm,” she responded.

Gypsy was surprised with good news, while she was enjoying her meal. Our cameras were rolling.

“Oh, Tony!” she exclaimed.

“What did you just find out?” we asked.

“That I have housing!” she said, with a smile.

“You just found out you have housing?!” we asked.

“I’ve been on campus for 14 months. My first time homeless. My first time in a shelter,” Gypsy added.

“What does it feel like to start the new year with a happy belly full of good food?” we asked.

“My belly’s going yes, yes, yes, and hopefully there’s seconds,” she answered.

Alen Barbour agrees.

“Really good dinner,” he said.

“Something you didn’t think you would get today?” we asked.

“Yeah,” he responded.

“Happy you got it though, right?” we asked.

“Yeah, happy I got it!” he said.

Also among the high-profile chefs giving back was Chef Mark Tarbell, the owner of Tarbell’s Restaurant.

“It’s so wonderful to be in line and just talking to everyone that comes through. And just seeing their humanness and their beauty. To me, I come away from this, just changed,” he told ABC15.

Guests we talked to also left with that feeling.

“This brings a light into our heart, that we’re not going to fail,” said Gypsy.

Guests left with all sorts of goodies, but not before celebrating the champ, Muhammad Ali, on what would have been his 81st birthday.

Adrian De Leon and Caroline Tarbell, representing Tarbell’s Restaurant say that it was an honor to be able to give back.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to have a steak as a lunch or dinner so giving them the opportunity to do it makes me really, really happy about it,” said De Leon.

A beautiful multi-layer cake stood at the front of the dining room, for all to see.

Jimmy Walker, the founder of Celebrity Fight Night, is sponsoring the event in celebration of Ali's 81st birthday.