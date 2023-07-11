97-year-old Mesa man celebrates birthday with feat of strength

MESA, AZ — David Keaggy celebrated his 97th birthday in Mesa on Monday.

The World War II veteran and lifelong fitness fanatic decided to celebrate his day with a feat of strength. It's an annual challenge that began with 85 push-ups in under a minute when Keaggy was in his 20s.

“I’ve been doing something like that ever since, and that’s a long time ago,” said Keaggy.

Whether it was jumping out of an airplane for his 70th birthday, bench pressing 225 pounds for his 82nd, or eighty-three straight pushups at 90, he’s always on the hunt for something different.

This year for his birthday, he’ll carry 100 pounds for 100 yards. An ambitious goal but far from surprising.

Since his time in the U.S. Air Force, he’s pushed his body to the limits, a key he says to stay young.

“It works and I recommend it for anybody that wants to live to be one hundred,” said Keaggy.

For the members of Mountainside Fitness, it was a chance to cheer on one of their own.

“I’m excited to see what your next challenge is after you conquer this one,” said one member to Keaggy.

“I hope I’m doing the same at his age, I mean that’s what motivates me to come to the gym is people like this,” said another.

By the time Keaggy took his first steps toward his goal, dozens of onlookers had gathered inside the gym to chant his name. He plodded along with a 40-pound dumbbell in one hand, a 30 in the other, and 15 pounds of ankle weights around each leg.

Once he crossed the finishing line, the crowd sang Happy Birthday.

“That was really incredible, I wasn’t expecting that,” he said as he caught his breath.

“It definitely makes me aspire to live a healthier life,” said one member in amazement.

Mountainside Fitness Center CEO Tom Hatten calls Keaggy an inspiration for everyone to make fitness a part of their lives.

“It just shows if you do something consistently and live your life that way, who knows what you can do,” added Hatten.