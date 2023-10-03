92-year-old hopes to set record at Grand Canyon next week

With an indomitable spirit and an insatiable passion for the Earth's wonders, 92-year-old Alfredo Burdio is set to accomplish a new record at the Grand Canyon no one else has done before.

“I love it, the first time I was there with my wife, I loved it, it was an inspiration,” said Burdio.

As a geologist born in Spain and educated in Germany, he’s mountaineered all over the world. Burdio says he's been from Nepal to the Alps and Pyrenees Mountains, but the Grand Canyon has always been close to his heart, visiting nearly a dozen times over the years.

“To your eyes, you see the things where you have only read about it, the Grand Canyon is a big textbook,” said Burdio.

On October 14th, alongside his son-in-law, he’ll attempt a Guinness World Record by becoming the oldest person to hike the Grand Canyon rim to rim.

“The oldest man to do it was 91 years and 5 months,” said his son-in-law Jurgen Buchenau.

Jurgen says the two plan to hike the 23.5 miles down Kaibab and up Bright Angel in just two days. Tracked by GPS, witnesses and documenting their stops to prove the achievement.

If they accomplish the trek, not only would Burdio be the oldest to hike it, but he will have completed it three days faster than the previous record holder.

“He keeps getting stronger every year so I know he definitely can do it, even though I’m confident, I’m humble enough to know you need a bit of luck on top of everything,” said Buchenau.

Burdio completed the hike last October just after turning 91, His daughter tells ABC15 it’s hard not to be motivated watching him workout three hours a day leading up to this record-breaking attempt.

“It really gives you power and confidence to do things that you thought you couldn’t do,” said Anabel Buchenau.

With strength, stamina and clearly mentally spry for his age, his three keys to a long life are simple.

“Eat healthy, drink water with it, walk thirty minutes each day, and third the most thing, in the dark of the night sleep eight hours,” said Burdio passionately.

Who can argue, especially considering the challenge he’s soon set to undertake.

“I think it really is a hopeful message of perseverance, try to live your life to the fullest and follow your dreams,” said Buchenau.