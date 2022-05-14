300 students attend ASU Prep Digital's first-ever in-person prom

TEMPE — ASU Prep Digital held its first-ever in-person prom. Most of the students met in person for the first time.

"I have only ever seen their screens. So, it is very different seeing a person in-person compared to over a computer," said Sophomore Rae Renaud.

This prom was unlike any other for these local high school students.

"It's just so special because I get to see all of my friends who I haven't seen in a couple of years and really setting up that community we know and love," said Junior Billie Fechter.

ASU Prep Digital, which is solely an online school, held its first ever in-person prom Friday night at the Warehouse in Phoenix.

"You remember your prom, your homecoming and your graduation. So, I love this will be something they will remember the rest of their lives,” said ASU Prep Digital’s May Prince.

Prince helped make this all happen thanks to five young women asking for it back in 2019.

"We had a venue picked out. They had their dresses. They were all so excited and ready to go, but of course, the pandemic hit,” said Prince.

Many of the students were not quite sure what to expect when they stopped by.

"I expected this to be very bland. However, as I am getting in here, it is amazing,” said Senior Dallas Salas.

Prom night is famous for the selections of king and queen. But, at this event, things were a little different. Since the students have never met in person, the royals were decided instead by a raffle.

A couple of students like Freshman Annie Carr traveled four hours. She and her cousin had one goal.

"I hope that she and I are happy with how it went and not sad we just stood there, didn't do anything and we want to go out there, dance, have fun and meet new people,” said Carr.

And have fun they did while creating an experience this group will never forget.

Noah Brent and Caroline Dedo were crowned the school’s first-ever Prom King and Prom Queen.