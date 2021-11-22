3-year-old cancer survivor gets free trip to Disney World thanks to generous donations

PHOENIX — “The castle,” shouted Mack Porter pointing to a computer screen Monday. “Look, it's Mickey and Minnie!”

The countdown has begun for 3-year-old Mack and his family. Soon they’ll be headed to the happiest place on earth thanks to the most generous community anyone could ask for.

“We’re coming up on a year since his symptoms first started,” said Mack's Mom Dani.

Macky, as he’s fondly called is a childhood cancer survivor. Diagnosed in the middle of the pandemic dealing a devastating blow to the tight nit family of six with the discovery of a massive tumor in Macky’s chest.

“You’re just a deer in the headlights at that point,” said Dani.

But this little boy and his mother didn’t freeze. He’d undergo treatment and a miracle would soon arrive. Video shows Macky running into the arms of his brothers and sisters at PCH after conquering cancer. COVID-19 kept them apart for nearly the whole time.

“He was really excited about that and excited to have his siblings in the hospital with him, he showed them as much as he could show them right then,” said Dani.

Their story found its way to an organization called Campaign One at a Time, a nonprofit with a mission to make sure no child battling a life-threatening illness ever feels alone.

“We make dreams of theirs come true,” said company CFO Nick Ordonez.

Ordonez says the company sponsors one child a month, sharing their story and raising funds to pay for family trips or other gifts to better their lives.

“Mack's the one battling cancer but their whole family has gone through a ton of trauma over it,” said Ordonez.

A campaign to give them a chance to reconnect at Disney World soon began. It raised $5,000 from neighbors, strangers, and local businesses like Healthy Home Flooring in Mesa.

“It’s really humbling to see your friends and strangers donating,” said Dani holding back tears. “I think some of the most humbling ones are like a $5 donation and it’s always with a comment of I wish I could do more but I don’t think they realize how much that means to a mom's heart.”

Dani says she’s truly grateful for the opportunity of quality time with her family. Celebrating a little boy with an awful lot of fight in him.

To learn more or donate to Campaign One At A Time click here.