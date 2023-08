PHOENIX — When 16-year-old Elliana Tenenbaum graduates next Thursday, she'll make history as Arizona State University's youngest-ever graduate from the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation program.

ABC15 first met Tenenbaum in 2022, and she shared that she was inspired by her father, who introduced her to the world of healthcare at a very young age.

