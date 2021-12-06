13-year-old Valley boy has wish fulfilled while facing terminal diagnosis

PHOENIX — “Let’s go have a little fun,” said professional driver Danny Bullock to his young passenger Andrew Wickert Monday.

Danny is ready to rev the engines at Radford Racing School for a little boy living his final days the best way possible

“He has run his race and fought a really good fight,” said Ashley, Andrew's mother.

“Puts a whole different perspective on your life, he’s had more rough times and more surgeries than most people will ever have in their life,” said Andrew's grandfather Mark Tennant.

Thirteen-year-old Andrew was born with X-linked hydrocephalus syndrome. This caused his brain to be crushed by fluid prior to birth.

“That’s given him other things like cerebral palsy, he’s obviously developed mentally delayed,” said Ashley.

“His whole life, you kind of knew it was going to be there and come to this,” said Mark through tears.

Andrew has fought hard, but doctors now say he’s doesn’t have much time left. His family, with the help of the kindness of friends and strangers, is not wasting a second.

The teenager who adores the movie Cars got the real experience Monday at a north Phoenix track. His family cheered him on after every passing lap. For many, the sight of the moment brought them to tears.

Wickert family

“This is it; this is what life is all about, being there for the ones you love,” said Shana Schwarz, a family friend who helped coordinate the experience.

If that wasn’t enough, Larry the Cable Guy, Mater the Tow Truck himself sent a personal message to his new friend.

“Hey Andrew, this is Mater, like tomater without the ta,” he said in a video on Twitter. “While you’s out there racing, don’t forget to tell everybody that you and Mater are best friends.”

The day passed just as quickly as the cars on the track. But the memory of it is giving this family something to hold onto forever.†