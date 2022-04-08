13-year-old juggles middle school along with booming business

MESA — Through the doors of Nizhoni Soaps, the store owner’s pride in her Navajo roots sprout forward at every turn. That owner, Kamia Begay Bogor, believe it or not, is only thirteen years old.

She owns not one but three locations. Two in New Mexico and one in Mesa. A far cry from when she first began the endeavor.

“This one here is actually my very first bar I made, this one is the Navajo tea with wild berry,” said Bogor.

Since 2010, she’s been creating her unique soaps, sugar scrubs and wax melts. Infusing them with Native herbs found on the sprawling Navajo nation or frequently used during ceremonial traditions. She took up the hobby after her father passed away suddenly in a car accident

"I was really doing as a coping mechanism," said Bogor.

Back then, she was gifting the homemade soaps to family and friends. But after rave reviews and encouragement, she decided to try selling it. First at local events then online.

“I started out with Navajo tea, then I started branching out to sweet grass, sage, cedar, blue corn pollen, and then after that I started branching out to different scents and products,” said Bogor.

As her products grew, so did her fanfare. She’d soon have her own billboard. Her story featured in countless publications. But what she takes most pride in is employing her native people working in her store fronts.

“It’s very empowering and I love the idea that I’m giving job opportunities to other individuals,” said Bogor.

With every decision and every product, she honors where she came from. As for where she’s going, this little girl has big dreams ahead.

“I always say I want to be the next Bath and Body Works but with a Native American flair to it,” said Bogor.

