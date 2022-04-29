Watch
102 marathons in 102 days: Amputee's unofficial world record

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Jacky Hunt-Broersma finishes her 102nd marathon in 102 days, this one at Veterans Oasis Park, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 07:59:58-04

GILBERT, AZ — An amputee athlete from Arizona has set an unofficial world record, running 102 marathons in 102 days.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma achieved that goal on Thursday and now says she may run two more for good measure.

She's been covering the classic 26.2-mile distance every day since Jan. 17.

The South Africa native runs on a carbon-fiber prosthesis since she lost her left leg below the knee to a rare cancer.

The previous women's record of 101 marathons in as many days was set earlier this month by Kate Jayden, a nondisabled British runner.

Hunt-Broersma says she hopes her feat inspires others to push themselves.

