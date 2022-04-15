Arizona woman's quest: 1 woman, 1 leg, 102 marathons in 102 days

An Arizona woman who lost a leg to a rare cancer is closing in on what would be a new world record — at least 102 marathons in 102 days.

Jacky Hunt-Broersma began her unusual quest in mid-January, covering the classic 26.2-mile marathon distance every day.

The South Africa native runs on a special carbon-fiber blade, completing most of her marathons on a loop near her home or indoors on a treadmill.

She'll be running the Boston Marathon on April 18, which will be No. 92 in her streak.

Hunt-Broersma says she hopes others realize they're stronger than they think.