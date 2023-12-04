Target to give away $500 to 500 Target Circle members for the holidays

SOUTHFIELD, MI — The holidays just got a bit sweeter for Target Circle members!

The retailer has announced it will randomly select 500 lucky Target Circle members for the chance to win $500 this holiday season. Winners will also receive same-day delivery for one year via Shipt.

“Winning guests will have the chance to shop Target’s best-in-class toy assortment (and more!) and receive a one-year membership for Target’s same-day delivery with Shipt, worth $99,” Target said in a press release Monday.

Target Circle members 18 years old and up will be automatically entered from Dec. 4 until Dec. 8, 2023. Target Circle is free to join and those who join during the same period will qualify. Target will notify winners around Dec. 12.

For more information or to join Target Circle, click here.

