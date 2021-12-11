Yuma mayor: US responding to border, emergency easing

YUMA, AZ — Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says an emergency situation in the southwestern Arizona border city has eased with federal officials moving in additional personnel in response to thousands of migrants, many seeking asylum.

Nicholls said Friday the federal response meant that people entering the U.S. “are not waiting along the border wall for very long."

He said there previously was a shortage of personnel to process asylum-seekers and that large numbers of those people waiting at the border lacked blankets, food, and water.

Nicholls said he spoke with federal and state officials since declaring a state of emergency on Thursday.