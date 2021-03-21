Young innovators eligible for $10,000 of grant funding to support entrepreneurship

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Association of Entrepreneurship USA is looking for students to apply for its 2021 AFEUSA Student Award Program.

Officials with the organization said they are looking to award students who can showcase their idea, their goals, and what they hope to achieve in the field of entrepreneurship.

"It provides education, resources, and networking opportunities to benefit its members across all 50 states," AFEUSA President Charles Jackson said from his Scottsdale home.

"What we have found... the next generation always provides innovation moving forward and as more and more high schools and university campuses provided entrepreneurship-based programs, we figured it's the best way for us to get involved with those who are trying to start a career as an entrepreneur." he added.

Jackson explained that $10,000 will be split among 20 students who submit an application on their website beginning April 1 thru April 30 or until they receive 250 applications.

ABC15 Arizona was given a list of all the former recipients in the state, including students from Douglas High School, Gilbert High School, Cactus Shadows High School, and Arizona State University.

One of those recipients is Lily Jade. She is the owner of the Handmade Soap Club, which is a company she created in her family's garage here in the Valley when she was just 13 years old.

"It started on Etsy and the goal is basically just to offer handmade luxury soap to anybody that recognizes that fragrance is bad...chemicals are bad," Jade explained. "So, everything is handmade by my team and there's only three of us, so we're absolutely killing it and it's awesome!"

Jade said receiving the grant in 2019 from the AFEUSA really helped her financially, but also emotionally.

"Well, a lot of people don't believe in entrepreneurs anymore, so it's really important when somebody like Charles Jackson and AFEUSA comes along and says, 'Hey, you're doing this and it's working and you're doing it right,'" Jade explained.

Membership with AFEUSA is required to apply, but Jackson said - they are waiving the fee. Here is the link for that: www.afeusa.org/free

If you would like to prepare to submit an application, click here.