CHANDLER, AZ - Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed near Chandler for several hours following a wrong-way crash on Sunday night.

I-10 EB is now CLOSED at Queen Creek Road. Traffic must exit at Queen Creek. Drivers can then re-enter I-10 using the Queen Creek on-ramp. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/vnIJKtiE85 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 26, 2018

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, was injured. There is no word on the severity of the driver's injuries.

The victim driver, who was traveling in a 1997 Chrysler van, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to DPS.

