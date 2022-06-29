Women from Arizona already crossing state lines for abortion services

PHOENIX — Women in Arizona are seeking abortions and starting to make appointments across state lines.

"This has literally been absolutely devastating," said the Medical Director for Planned Parenthood Arizona, Dr. Jill Gibson.

Here in the state, Planned Parenthood stopped providing abortion services suddenly on Friday.

Dr. Gibson said they had to call dozens of scheduled patients to let them know they had to cancel.

"The fact that there is so much confusion and chaos in the state right now, that physicians are really questioning what they are able to do," said Gibson. "This is just maddening."

The state Attorney General’s office, legislature, and county attorneys all have different takes on what laws are on the books.

Dr. Gibson told ABC15 she’s seen patients that she can no longer help.

"When I see these patients I can’t take care of them," said Dr. Gibson. "The ones that had the failed procedures, the failed medications I have to look them in the eye and tell them there’s nothing that I can do to take care of them."

Dr. Gibson said she doesn't even know if women can legally order abortion medication here in Arizona.

"I can tell you the day the SCOTUS announcement came out, we saw over 75 patients book appointments just from Arizona alone," said Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, Dr. Antoinette Marengo.

Her Southern California locations are already seeing patients crossing state lines.

"We saw a 100% increase in abortion demand compared to one week prior," said Marengo.

But both providers know not everyone can make those trips.

"This will, unfortunately, impact underserved patients the most," said Dr. Marengo. "Those in rural areas. Those that don’t have the means to drive."

As Arizona remains in legal limbo, Dr. Gibson said her team isn’t giving up.

"We will not stop until we find a way out of this giant mess," said Dr. Gibson.