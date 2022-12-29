Winter weather hits the Valley and high country

PHOENIX — Winter weather moved through the Valley and into the high country, causing highway closures and some flooding in the Valley.

While the rain was inconvenient for some, for others like Anthony Juarez and his son it means an opportunity for quality time.

“Look at the fish,” Juarez told his son.

Juarez tells ABC15 he is a painter, so when it rains… “We take the day off. We can’t do much. You know Mother Nature does its own thing,” he added.

So, like Mother Nature, they do their own thing hoping to catch some fish.

“All you do is cast it, and then crank it slow. Couple feet out from the edge, and then just crank it, tap it, crank it,” Juarez told ABC15.

The rain eventually stopped on the Valley floor. The high country, though, is getting snow.

Vanessa Zeigler sent in several pictures from Munds Park, where nearly one foot of fresh powder fell.

Vanessa Zeigler

Doug Nintzel with the Arizona Department of Transportation says it is important folks are extra careful on the roadway.

“The number one thing is to slow down on the roadways. Whether it’s the wet roadways in the Phoenix area or the high-country highways,” said Nintzel.

At one point, the storm closed down parts of Interstate 17 heading up to Flagstaff, and State Route 89A, between Sedona and Flagstaff.

Both of those closures have since reopened.

While folks may be excited to go up and see the snow, ADOT says before you go check to see if the highway is open.

“It’s best to wait, let those snowplow operators do what they need to do, and then we’ll have the highway open for play in the snow and for those who want to go skiing,” Nintzel told ABC15.