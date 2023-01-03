Winter storm brings flooding to Arizona's high country

The New Year’s Day winter storm dumped heavy rain and mountain snow, leading to flooding in parts of the high country.

One area affected was the community of Cornville where rising waters along Oak Creek prompted Flood Warnings to be issued.

People staying at the Page Springs RV Park had to seek higher ground when Oak Creek in Cornville rose to more than eight feet.

Richard Bauernfdind, the maintenance manager for the RV Park, says that six RVs parked along the lower campground had to move. No damage or injuries were reported.

The all-time record crest at Oak Creek in Cornville was nineteen feet back in 1993.