Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale expires Thursday

items.[0].image.alt
AP
Arizona Lottery powerball
Posted at 7:19 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 09:19:43-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets! A $1 million Powerball ticket still hasn’t been claimed, and time to become the next millionaire has nearly run out.

Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket, sold May 22 at a Circle K store near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, will expire Thursday, Nov. 18.

The winning numbers for the May 22 drawing were: 3, 19, 27, 37, and 40, with Powerball 8. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

Aside from this winning ticket, more than $1.2 million is unclaimed, spread across six different prizes.

Tickets are valid up to 180 days after drawings take place, or 180 days after the game has ended.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV