Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Scottsdale expires Thursday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets! A $1 million Powerball ticket still hasn’t been claimed, and time to become the next millionaire has nearly run out.

Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket, sold May 22 at a Circle K store near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road, will expire Thursday, Nov. 18.

The winning numbers for the May 22 drawing were: 3, 19, 27, 37, and 40, with Powerball 8. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

Aside from this winning ticket, more than $1.2 million is unclaimed, spread across six different prizes.

Tickets are valid up to 180 days after drawings take place, or 180 days after the game has ended.