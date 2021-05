SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in Scottsdale.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket for Saturday's drawing was sold at a Circle K store near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

The winning numbers for the May 22 drawing were: 3, 19, 27, 37 and 40, with Powerball 8.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

Arizona Lottery officials say the ticket has not been claimed as of Monday morning.