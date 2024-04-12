Watch Now
Evacuations lifted after wildfire sparked near Hidden Valley in Pinal County

Everyone in the area is allowed to return home
Hidden Valley, AZ
Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 19:32:23-04

HIDDEN VALLEY, AZ — Evacuations have been lifted after a wildfire in the Hidden Valley area, near Ralston and Barnes, southwest of Maricopa.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office issued the evacuations for the Hidden Valley area around 3:30 p.m., near Ralston and Barnes, south of Thola, and heading west.

Around 4:15 p.m. PCSO said the fire was 100% contained and the evacuations were lifted.

Last month, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management held a press conference to discuss 2024's wildfire season outlook.

The upcoming season, especially for May and June, shows the possibility of above-average activity for central and southern Arizona due to the growth of grass and brush.

In northern Arizona, however, a delayed start is anticipated thanks to the existing snowpack.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network has a checklist in case you need to evacuate your home due to a wildfire. Remember the five Ps of evacuation: People and pets, prescriptions, papers, personal needs, and priceless items.

