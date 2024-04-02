WATCH: How Arizona firefighters prepare for wildfire season

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — As Arizona prepares for its dry season and the inevitable wildfires that come with it, firefighters across the state are coming together to refresh their training.

"We don't really 'quote' have a fire season in Arizona," said Tiffany Davila, Public Affairs Officer for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. "Yes, things start to ramp out when we dry out and warm up."

The 2024 Central Arizona Wildland Response Team (CAWRT) Training at the Superstition Fire and Medical District Regional Training Center in, Apache Junction brings together, "state, federal, local cooperators – and make sure everybody's working on the same page. Dozens of departments will be participating," said Davila.

Officials say that not one fire is alike and one of the best things they can do is prepare.

"It's not going to be like the real thing, but – you know it certainly helps," said Davila.

Officials say they hope the community comes together and does their part to get ready.

"Clean up the brush, take out all the dead brush around your home, and have a 30ft dispensable space," said David Folio, Public Information Officer for Scottsdale Fire Department.

While the rain makes the day cooler than expected for the start of April, officials say it has its consequences.

"Eventually the rains going to go away and we're going to be left with the fine fuels that are going to die off – and that's our light flashy fuels that are going to be our fast-moving fires," said Burrell Teague, Battalion Chief with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

To learn more about the training, watch the video in the player above.

