WILD WEEK IN ARIZONA: Raccoons, rattlesnakes and monsoon storms... OH MY!

It was a wild week in the west for Arizona. From powerful monsoon storms to wild animal encounters, here's a look back.

Who let the raccoons in?

In Scottsdale, a couple had to go to the hospital after a gaze of raccoons let themselves into their home near 94th Street and Thunderbird Road.

The husband and wife tell ABC15 that five raccoons got inside through their doggy door and bit them when they were confronted. Thankfully their both OK after treatment and a rabies shot.

You've heard the phrase, 'Snakes in the grass?' But what about in the garage?

In Mesa, a man had to call a snake removal company after seeing what he thought were three rattlesnakes lurking in the garage of his home, but he was wrong.

There actually were 20 snakes — five adult western diamondback rattlers and 15 babies. One of the adult snakes also was pregnant.

This mule's had enough!

A Saguaro National Park Service worker had to be rescued off a mountain after he was bucked off a mule near Manning Camp.

Pima County deputies rushed to the area and used a helicopter to get the man off the mountain.

Did you know mules are commonly used in the part of Arizona to transport supplies and equipment throughout the park?

From non-soon to WHOA-SOON!

After a summer of dry weather and record-breaking heat, the Valley finally got a taste of rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

We saw overturned planes and toppled saguaros as monsoon storms rolled through the Valley overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. From Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Avondale, all the way to south Scottsdale and north Mesa, a path of destruction was left.

